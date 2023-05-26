Halle Bailey Talks The Little Mermaid Movie, The Color Purple, New Music & More!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Halle Bailey is an incredibly talented and dynamic actress who has captured hearts and captivated audiences with her portrayal of Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” Lore’l and Kyle Santillian spoke to Ms. Bailey about her new leading roles in both The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple, working with icons like Jodi Benson and Oprah Winfrey, new music and more!

Bailey brings a fresh and enchanting take to the iconic character, infusing her natural born talent and vocal ability with a powerful a captivating screen presence. Bailey’s performance in “The Little Mermaid” showcases her incredible talent and serves as a testament to her ability to embody beloved characters while adding her own unique flair.

Bailey’s casting as Ariel also represents a significant milestone in Hollywood, as she becomes the first woman of color to portray a Disney princess in a live-action film. Her casting is a powerful statement of representation and inclusivity, breaking barriers and inspiring a new generation of young girls to see themselves reflected in the magical world of Disney. But of course, with much honor comes criticism, although Bailey admits that at times the harsh criticism has made her sad, she says she’s learned to stay focused and take it all in stride.

“Of course when you see stuff like that, you’re human it hurts your feelings a little bit but I just thought of the bigger picture and how blessed and excited I am to be in this position, and to be able to represent for all of the black and brown children… we deserve to see ourselves as our heroes.”

Bailey’s has been on a very taxing promo run for the rollout of her new film, although she adits to being tired at time Halle says she’s so grateful for the opportunity and to be able to see the response of her work in real time. The multitalented star shared with us that she even received a special message from tennis legend Serena William, The Kardashian Family and of course Beyonce! Bailey’s performance in “The Little Mermaid” not only showcases her exceptional talent but also stands as a testament to the importance of diversity in the entertainment industry. Watch our full interview with the beautiful Halle Bailey below.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE