AFAF: He Gave Money To His Child’s Mother Without Telling His Wife!

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Nyla! She feels disrespected after her husband gave money for a down payment on a new home for his child’s mother without discussing it with her first! She also shared that he avoided telling her because he wanted to avoid drama. See how far that got him when you listen to the full call below!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
Ms. Jacky Oh, Partner Of Comedian DC Young Fly’s Wife Has Passed Away | Report
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Megan Thee Stallion Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku Amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors, Twitter Hilariously Heartbroken
-
Prom 2023: Celebrity Kids Slay In Custom Designs At Prom
-
Twitter Shuts Down Wild Rumor That Jamie Foxx’s Health Scare Was Caused By COVID-19 Vaccine