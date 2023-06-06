DJ Drama, Boosie Badazz & OMB Peezy ft. Trouble “Iron Right,” Soulja Boy “LimeWire” & More | Daily Visuals

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The mixtape game isn’t what it used to be back in the early and mid 2000’s, but DJ Drama may be breathing new life into the game with his latest Gangsta Grillz projects and for that us OG Hip-Hoppers are grateful.

Keeping that street energy alive, DJ Drama links up with Boosie Badazz, OMB Peezy and Trouble for the visuals to “Iron Right” where the aforementioned artists take to a warehouse to get things turnt up with a few women, some pyrotechnics and hella ice. Rappers these days love shooting videos in warehouses. Just sayin.’

Soulja Boy meanwhile takes it way back to the caveman era of illegally downloading music from the internet and in his clip to “LimeWire” shows kids ancient technology such as CD discs, CD players, and what the LimeWire website used to look like. Ah, those were the days.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YN Jay, Skillibeng, and more.

DJ DRAMA, BOOSIE BADAZZ & OMB PEEZY FT. TROUBLE – “IRON RIGHT”

SOULJA BOY – “LIMEWIRE”

YN JAY – “DEVASTATED”

SKILLIBENG – “KNOW WHY”

ZUCHU FT. INNOSS’B – “NANI REMIX”

38 SPESH – “38 SPESH RETURNS”

THE 9INE & JADA KINGDOM – “TURN ME ON”

BIG HEATH – “LET’S GO”

