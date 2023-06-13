“Swatters” Target Nicki Minaj, Falsely Reporting Fires and Child Abuse

Sources say that Nicki Minaj is being targeted and swatted.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The renowned rapper and songwriter fell victim to a series of distressing calls to the Sheriff’s department, false claiming fires and child abuse occurring at her home. One report was made at 3 in the morning, while the child abuse accusation happened when neither she nor her son were at the residence.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
These type of prank calls, also known as swatting, have unfortunately become a trend over the last few years. Other celebrities who have experienced it included Lil’ Wayne, The Kardashians, and Ashton Kutcher.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Don’t Miss
Minaj has hired a lawyer specifically for these incidents and plans to hold the caller fully accountable.
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Related: SZA, Doja Cat, Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup
Related: Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable Videos Of Her Son On Social Media: ‘I Love You So Much Papa Bear’
Related: Nicki Minaj Goes In On The Girls As Guest Host On ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Reunion
-
Ms. Jacky Oh, Partner Of Comedian DC Young Fly’s Wife Has Passed Away | Report
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
Congrats On The Sex: Zion Williamson Shares He’s About To Be A Dad, Moriah Mills Enters The Chat
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Twitter Shuts Down Wild Rumor That Jamie Foxx’s Health Scare Was Caused By COVID-19 Vaccine
-
Megan Thee Stallion Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku Amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors, Twitter Hilariously Heartbroken
-
Joseline Hernandez Arrested After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game