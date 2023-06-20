Watch Trailer: Fans Get Excited For The Upcoming Richard Williams Documentary

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The official trailer for the Richard Williams documentary feature film “On the Line: The Richard Williams Story” debuted recently. Fans should get excited as they dive deeper into the story of the man, who helped train two of today’s greatest athletes. Read more details and watch the trailer inside.

Fremantle production company unveiled the trailer that follows the father of all-star championed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. It retraces the family’s journey through his own words and documentary feature “On the Line: The Richard Williams Story,” which will have its U.K. premiere at Sheffield DocFest.

In the Stuart McClave-directed and produced film, which premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Festival, the father of Venus Williams and Serena Williams retraces his family’s meteoric journey in his own words. The documentary will feature never-before-seen archive material and new, in-depth, intimate interviews. It tells the story of one man’s fight against racism, conquest, and tribulations to raise two of the greatest athletes in history.

Williams chronicles his childhood in poverty-stricken Shreveport, Louisiana to the Compton tennis courts. He goes on to share the Williams’ legendary ascension in the tennis industry across the world, where Richard provides insight into their family life and the grave injustice and ignorant bias placed upon Black people.

“Sitting down with Mr. Williams over the course of several years and listening to his story — many aspects of which I thought I knew going into this project as an avid tennis player and fan,” McClave shared with Variety. “Only made me realize how much of this story hadn’t been told before or been allowed to be told. While the media and tennis establishment eventually came to celebrate the sisters, they still have not given Mr. Williams the respect and credit he deserves. I would like to thank him personally and everyone else who shared their incredible insights on the power of this story — a story I firmly believe is one of the most inspirational, unbelievable and crucial American stories of all time.”

The film is produced by ChaVam’s Chavoita LeSane, High Frequency Entertainment’s Duncan Montgomery and Jack Selby, Foundation 360’s Gary Ousdahl, and Stuart McClave’s McClave Lumber Company. Executive Producers include Brenda Robinson, Brit Marling, Ashley Coleman, Charlie McDowell, Alex Orlovsky, Mathilde Jourdan, Harry Gamsu, and Bright West Entertainment’s Alex Lieberman and Gary Lieberman. Fremantle is handling global distribution. The deal was negotiated by Travis Tammero of UTA and Holly Stanton and Joe Cohen of CAA.

“On the Line: The Richard Williams Story” had its world premiere Sheffield Docfest on June 17.

