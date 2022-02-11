15 Times Yung Miami Brought Her A-Game On The Red Carpet

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

JT’s prison bid, Yung Miami held it down for the duo by making appearances, doing performances, and keeping up with interviews. It was during that time we were able to truly fall in love with the gorgeous, stylish rapper and her heavy Floridian accent. When the City Girls hit the rap scene, they couldn’t help but shake things up. Duringprison bid,held it down for the duo by making appearances, doing performances, and keeping up with interviews. It was during that time we were able to truly fall in love with the gorgeous, stylish rapper and her heavy Floridian accent.

I’m not sure if the pressure of representing for two was overwhelming for Miami, but whenever she hit the red carpet, she was sure to put on for the City Girls. Her hair, makeup and wardrobe were always on point, period! Even though Miami got pregnant in the middle of her Hot Girl Summer, she still stepped out looking as beautiful as ever.

Since the birth of Miami’s baby and JT’s release, the dynamic duo hit the ground running with hit after hit. Together they climbed charts and continued to give us ratchet summer anthems. Beyond the music, our Aquarian hot girl has been doing her thing in the fashion lane. She is the perfect combination of hood and class. She can slay a ball gown one minute and then twerk it out on the dance floor the next.

Today the Floridian phenomenon turns 28-years-old. In honor of her special day we’re checking out 15 times she shut down the red carpet.

