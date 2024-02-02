20 Songs to Celebrate Black History Month

” This my bloodline, on the frontline. Ready for War!” – Beyonce
From negro spirituals, jazz, r&b, and hip hop – music has played the background of so many different pivotal moments in history. Astonishingly, major artists with international influence used their platforms to speak up for those voices who are silenced and unheard.
Furthermore, during the civil rights movement, some of America’s favorite artists such as Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, and Nina Simone made it a priority to speak out on the issues of people of the diaspora. These brave artists left no subject untouched from speaking on war, and police brutality to empowering children to be “young, gifted, and black” The message has been sent out into the airwaves.
Fast forwarding to the 21st century where the same issues are still occurring artists such as Lil Baby, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, and many more are implementing positivity, empowerment, and public service announcements within their music.
Songs with an uplifting message speak on the past, present, and future. As black people still strive for freedom and equality our revolutionary artists are creating hits that are giving black a sense of pride and inspiration. Buckle up and take this ride to the revolution as we share our Black History Month Playlist.
1. Beyonce – MY POWER
2. Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
3. Nas – If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) ft. Lauryn Hill
4. Kendrick Lamar – DNA.
5. Public Enemy – Fight The Power
6. James Brown – Say it Loud, I’m Black and Proud
7. Nina Simone: To Be Young, Gifted and Black
8. Gil Scott Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
9. Childish Gambino – This Is America
10. Chronixx – Black is Beautiful | Chronology
11. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Buffalo Soldier
12. Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
13. Mos Def, Yasiin Bey – UMI Says
14. Sounds of Blackness – Optimistic
15. India.Arie – Brown Skin
16. Common, John Legend – Glory
17. A Tribe Called Quest – We The People
18. Sam Cooke – A Change Is Gonna Come
19. Michael Jackson – Black Or White
20. Solange – Don’t Touch My Hair
