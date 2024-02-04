Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

2024 Red Dress Concert: Damar Hamlin And An ‘A-List’ Of Ladies Help Bring Awareness To Heart Health

Published on February 4, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2024

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty


The human heart plays such an important part in literally all of our lives, whether we’re using it as the ultimate symbol of love to show the ones we care about just how much they mean — shoutout to everyone celebrating Valentine’s Day next week! — or in the more literal sense to, well, circulate the blood in our bodies in order to survive.

That’s why when it comes to heart health we are the biggest advocates on the basis of spreading awareness, much like the work being done daily at The American Heart Association.

Much to our gratitude, the 109-year-old nonprofit invited us out for a second year in a row to its annual “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Concert in New York City to help them in spreading the awareness on heart disease, heart health and everything you need to know about that vital organ beating in the middle of your chest.

 


 


 

 

RELATED: Recap – Inside The American Heart Association’s 2023 “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

As you can see above, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin officially became an AHA National Ambassador following his extremely shocking health scare last year, just two days into the start of 2023 (January 2), when he went into cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Ironically, Damar’s mom and dad attended the 2023 Red Dress Concert in his honor as he healed in a hospital; this year they attended as a family, including his joyful younger brother Damir Hamlin.


 

Although we were prematurely interrupted by a very annoying publicist, one not of our culture by the way, Damar was able to briefly talk to us exclusively about what it meant to be present as a special guest of honor. “It’s special to be at an event like this and be aligned with The American Heart Association,” he said before the aforementioned roadblock(er), and honestly that brief quote was good enough for us! We’re just happy that he’s here to tell us anything.

Star Jones had more to say when we ran into her later in the evening, telling us in regards to the importance of heart health specifically when it comes to Black women, “As a heart disease survivor, i can sit here and tell you that Black and Brown people are the most at-risk of heart disease. If I could give one piece of advice, I would say eat less and move more! It’s time for us to be as simplistic as that — portion control, choose wisely when it comes to the foods you want to eat and just get your butt off the couch [Laughs]!”

The remainder of the night was filled with amazing fashion by way of many, many intricate red dresses and apparel, plus show-stopping performances by country star Mickey Guyton and pop starlet Demi Lovato. You might’ve seen the latter going viral recently due to an oddly-timed performance of her 2013 Billboard hit single “Heart Attack” at, umm, a heart disease awareness event.

…threw us for a loop, too!

 

The rest of the evening went rather smoothly — 56-year-old Sherri’s playful flirtation with 25-year-old Damar, followed by her jokingly deeming him “too old” for her, was a bit of a head-scratcher though. Overall, we can’t wait to do it all again next year for the good of the cause!

A special shoutout to the “Go Red For Women” 2024 Class Of Survivors as well, which includes heart attack survivor Chantrise Holliman, stroke survivor Dipika Aggarwal, heart attack survivor Erika Livingston, stroke survivor Kylie Lough, cardiac arrest survivor Kyra Smithlin, cardiac arrest survivor Lynda Marino, peripartum cardiomyopathy survivor Marian Dancy, stroke survivor Marissa Fattore, cardiac arrest survivor Mary Wiley, postpartum congestive heart failure survivor Nazneen Saleem, hypertropic cardiomyopathy survivor Stephanie Bowden and peripartum cardiomyopathy survivor Yanela Vickers.

We salute you all!

Take a look at more pics below from the red carpet to the runway at the 2024 American Heart Association “Go Red For Women” Red Dress Concert:

 


The post 2024 Red Dress Concert: Damar Hamlin And An ‘A-List’ Of Ladies Help Bring Awareness To Heart Health appeared first on Black America Web.

2024 Red Dress Concert: Damar Hamlin And An ‘A-List’ Of Ladies Help Bring Awareness To Heart Health  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Attendees of the 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

Attendees of the 2024 "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection Concert Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

 

2. DJ Kiss curating tunes at the 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

DJ Kiss curating tunes at the 2024 "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection Concert Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

 

3. Sherri Shepherd hosts the 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

Sherri Shepherd hosts the 2024 "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection Concert Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

4. Sherri Shepherd wearing GANNI

Sherri Shepherd wearing GANNI Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

5. Co-headliner Mickey Guyton performs wearing RC CAYLAN ATELIÉR

Co-headliner Mickey Guyton performs wearing RC CAYLAN ATELIÉR Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

6. Mickey Guyton performing at the 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

Mickey Guyton performing at the 2024 "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection Concert Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

7. Star Jones on the red carpet at the 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

Star Jones on the red carpet at the 2024 "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection Concert Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

8. Heather Dubrow wearing PAMELLA ROLAND

Heather Dubrow wearing PAMELLA ROLAND Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

9. Francia Raisa on the red carpet wearing GODDESS EXCLUSIVE

Francia Raisa on the red carpet wearing GODDESS EXCLUSIVE Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

10. Francia Raisa wearing MARIA LUCIA HOHAN

Francia Raisa wearing MARIA LUCIA HOHAN Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

11. Samira Wiley on the red carpet wearing LE THANH HOA

Samira Wiley on the red carpet wearing LE THANH HOA Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

12. Samira Wiley wearing LE THANH HOA

Samira Wiley wearing LE THANH HOA Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

13. Damar Hamlin throws up his heart for the women of American Heart Association

Damar Hamlin throws up his heart for the women of American Heart Association Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

14. Mira Sorvino wearing DOLCE AND GABBANA

Mira Sorvino wearing DOLCE AND GABBANA Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

15. Yvonne Orji on the red carpet wearing HOUSE OF EMIL

Yvonne Orji on the red carpet wearing HOUSE OF EMIL Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

16. Yvonne Orji wearing JOVANA LOUIS

Yvonne Orji wearing JOVANA LOUIS Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

17. Mickey Guyton on the red carpet wearing SERGIO HUDSON

Mickey Guyton on the red carpet wearing SERGIO HUDSON Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

18. Mickey Guyton wearing MONETRE

Mickey Guyton wearing MONETRE Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

19. Michelle A. Albert on the red carpet at the 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

Michelle A. Albert on the red carpet at the 2024 "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection Concert Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

20. Miss America 2024 Madison Marsh wearing JOVANI

Miss America 2024 Madison Marsh wearing JOVANI Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

21. Yilda Scott and Bert Scott on the red carpet at the 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

Yilda Scott and Bert Scott on the red carpet at the 2024 "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection Concert Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

22. Brianne Howey wearing REEM ACRA

Brianne Howey wearing REEM ACRA Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

23. Cheryl Anderson and Eldrin Lewis on the red carpet at the 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

Cheryl Anderson and Eldrin Lewis on the red carpet at the 2024 "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection Concert Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

24. Richa Moorjani wearing OSCAR DE LA RENTA

Richa Moorjani wearing OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

25. Regina Benjamin and Clay Lawrence on the red carpet at the 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

Regina Benjamin and Clay Lawrence on the red carpet at the 2024 "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection Concert Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

26. Katherine McNamara wearing HARBISON STUDIO

Katherine McNamara wearing HARBISON STUDIO Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

27. Leslie Churchwell and Keith Churchwell on the red carpet at the 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

Leslie Churchwell and Keith Churchwell on the red carpet at the 2024 "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection Concert Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

28. Bellamy Young wearing SACHIN & BABI

Bellamy Young wearing SACHIN & BABI Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

29. Bellamy Young shows some shoulder in SACHIN & BABI

Bellamy Young shows some shoulder in SACHIN & BABI Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

30. Jude Maboné on the red carpet at the 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

Jude Maboné on the red carpet at the 2024 "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection Concert Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

31. Dominique Jackson wearing CORAL CASTILLO

Dominique Jackson wearing CORAL CASTILLO Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

32. Sherri Shepherd on the red carpet wearing GANNI

Sherri Shepherd on the red carpet wearing GANNI Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

33. Sherri Shepherd wearing HARBISON STUDIO

Sherri Shepherd wearing HARBISON STUDIO Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

34. Sherri Shepherd in HARBISON STUDIO dancing with Damar Hamlin

Sherri Shepherd in HARBISON STUDIO dancing with Damar Hamlin Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

35. Marcella Roberts on the red carpet at the 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

Marcella Roberts on the red carpet at the 2024 "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection Concert Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

36. Ana Navarro wearing ALEXANDER BY DAYMOR

Ana Navarro wearing ALEXANDER BY DAYMOR Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

37. Damar Hamlin speaks with younger brother, Damir Hamlin, at his side

Damar Hamlin speaks with younger brother, Damir Hamlin, at his side Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

38. Demi Lovato on the red carpet wearing NICOLE + FELICIA

Demi Lovato on the red carpet wearing NICOLE + FELICIA Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

39. Headliner Demi Lovato performs in a custom red pantsuit at the 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

Headliner Demi Lovato performs in a custom red pantsuit at the 2024 "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection Concert Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

40. Brooke Hall and Marco Hall on the red carpet at the 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

Brooke Hall and Marco Hall on the red carpet at the 2024 "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection Concert Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

41. Demi Lovato performing

Demi Lovato performing Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

42. Linda Gooden at the 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

Linda Gooden at the 2024 "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection Concert Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

43. Francia Raisa and Sherri Shepherd join Demi Lovato on stage

Francia Raisa and Sherri Shepherd join Demi Lovato on stage Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

44. The women on the runway at the 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert

The women on the runway at the 2024 "Go Red for Women" Red Dress Collection Concert Source:Getty

The American Heart Association’s 2024 “Go Red for Women” Red Dress Collection Concert
January 31, 2024
Jazz at Lincoln Center 
Manhattan, NY

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close