5 Life Lessons We’ve Learned From Fantasia’s Glow-Up

Fantasia Barrino’s life inspires us. The

American Idol

winner has been on her grind since she released her first album,

Free Yourself,

almost 20 years ago, and her hard work is still paying off. Although she encountered hardships on her way to the top, the passionate singer kept her faith and is currently reaping the benefits of talent coupled with a determined nature.

It’s hard to imagine that initially, Barino was not interested in playing the role of Celie in the movie adaptation of the musical The Color Purple. She starred as the character in the Broadway play, and because she was going through a life struggle at the time, she couldn’t shake the heaviness of the role off-stage. My life was in shambles,” Barrino told Variety, “I carried her every day, all day, and I didn’t like that feeling.”

Life Lessons from Fantasia

Barino has dealt with the unimaginable in just 39 short years of living. Some of the artist’s life has eerily mimicked that of her character, Celie. She’s encountered an abusive relationship, been spit on, battled an overdose, gone broke, and was even sued by her father. And much like Celie, she rose out of her valleys as a fiercer woman who anchors herself in her faith. “I don’t care if it gets ugly again. I don’t care if there’s storms. I realized I have the spirit of an eagle. They fly over storms,” stated Barrino in Variety.

Barrino is now married to the love of her life, serving in these fashion streets, and is booked and busy as one of the star actresses in the remake of The Color Purple. As a result, she was nominated for her first Golden Globe Award. The mother-of-three is the epitome of relentlessness.

Below are five lessons we can learn from this queen’s glow-up.

