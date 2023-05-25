Tina Turner left a lasting impression on the world. She will forever be remembered for her art, immeasurable talent, resilience, fashion, and beauty. She stepped on the scene as Anna Mae Bullock and the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue and later blossomed in her solo career as Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, and may we add – style.
Turner’s ensembles and hair will go down in history as the blueprint for fashion. Her picture should be next to the definition of fierce in the dictionary. The “Better Be Good to Me” singer rocked to her own beat by sporting unique fly looks that have often been emulated. She was among the first to popularize short fringe dresses, as she wore them often to shimmy and display her luscious long legs. Her wild hairstyles played into her rock star persona and set trends for the beauty industry that are still relevant today.
Whether sporting ash-washed denim jeans with 5-inch heels or slinging her honey-blonde spiked layered hair all around the stage, Turner did so with fashion finesse. And in case you forgot why she is one of the originators of the style, here are five reasons that show why Tuner’s fashion and hair were “Simple the Best.”
5 Reasons Why Tina Turner Was A Style And Hair Icon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Fringe DressSource:Getty
Tina Turner hardly ever shied away from mini fringe dresses. These frocks allowed Turner to show off her toned body and incredible legs.
2. Big Hair QueenSource:Getty
Tina Turner did nothing nice and easy…or small. Her mane had a life of its own and was always teased, big, and perfectly wild. It was reported that she icon created her wigs herself so that they were to her liking.
3. Animal Print and LeggingsSource:Getty
Before we knew what leggings were, Tina Turner lived in them. Pictured here in concert, the queen looked fierce in an animal print top and leggings that clung to her fit body.
4. LayersSource:Getty
Tina Turner knew the powerful beauty effects of a layered haircut. Almost every hairstyle she rocked consisted of popping colors and layers. The mogul made big, wild hair her mark.
5. BodysuitsSource:Getty
For those who think the bodysuit trend just started with this generation, think again. Tina Turner’s stage costumes were always elaborate and sexy. She wasn’t afraid to show off her curvy frame, even when doing so was frowned upon. Pictured here, the queen is rocking an ornate bodysuit covered by a dainty feathered robe.
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony Announces Retirement
-
Prom 2023: Celebrity Kids Slay In Custom Designs At Prom
-
Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
-
Ja Morant Suspended After Appearing To Flash Gun on Instagram Live Again, Twitter Roasts Him
-
Ja Morant's Little Sister Niya Headed To Mississippi Valley State