The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

—who was included in a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy filed by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones—has managed to do is put himself in 50’s crosshairs.

which includes his constant trolling of embattled (to put things mildly) music mogul Diddy . Unfortunately, for Stevie, all the R&B producer

On Monday, the “Many Men” rapper posted Instagram screenshots from various news outlets reporting on Stevie’s ex-wife, Joseline Hernandez, claiming he is gay.

After posting the screenshots, Fif posted a video of Stevie and Hernandez fighting during an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. The G-Unit mogul later deleted the video.

Here’s a little background on the drama between J and Hernandez and how 50 got involved from HipHopDX:

Stevie eventually got fed up with the “In Da Club” artist’s attacks on him, especially over something that possibly had nothing to do with him, so he posted a video challenging Fif to a fight.

“I wanna shoot the fade, n—ga,” he told 50. “Since it’s entertainment, let me beat the sh—t out of you on TV or something!”

So, 50 Cent may not have agreed to throw hands with the former Bad Boy producer, but it looks like he responded by bringing Stevie’s personal life and beef with his ex into it, which will likely only exacerbate Stevie’s urge to serve him up a public beat down—assuming he really has hands like that.

See how social media’s reacting to the drama below.

50 Cent Appears To Respond To Stevie J’s Fight Challenge By Posting Screenshots Of Drama With Ex-Wife was originally published on cassiuslife.com