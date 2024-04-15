50 Extraordinary Black and Brown Women Honored at Tequila Herradura Dinner

The company has been in business for more than 150 years, and in recognition of Women’s History Month and the 50th anniversary of introducing the world to the Reposado category, they decided to recognize 50 women.
Like all the powerful women who are constantly breaking new ground, they are pioneers who established the category in question.This spectacular event was co-ordinated by Swan7 Productions’ Lee and Chanelle Fox, the regional multicultural and lifestyle marketing manager.
Chanelle desires to host parties and dinners for the Brown-Forman companies so that they may authentically represent the culture of Black people, Hispanic people, Asian people, and the LGBTQ community.
Swan7 Productions additionally highlighted 7 trailblazers in the DFW community:
1. Swan and Ivy WinfreySource:Kieone Young
2. LaToya HenrySource:Kieone Young
3. Marline BarnesSource:Kieone Young
4. Tiffany S. Walker & Thalia LeBlancSource:Kieone Young
5. Tiffany S. Walker, Chanelle Fox, Daisha Board & Latrise SheriffSource:Kieone Young
6. Deonna McGary, Jess Garland, Angel Allen, Rosa Salas, Sarah Badrahn, Kirby Lozano, Reagan ElamSource:Kieone Young
7. Aishe BrawleySource:Kieone Young
