50 Extraordinary Black and Brown Women Honored at Tequila Herradura Dinner

To commemorateobserved in March and April, Tequila Herradura collaborated with Swan7 Productions to showcase remarkable Black and Brown women residing in the DFW region.

The company has been in business for more than 150 years, and in recognition of Women’s History Month and the 50th anniversary of introducing the world to the Reposado category, they decided to recognize 50 women.

Like all the powerful women who are constantly breaking new ground, they are pioneers who established the category in question.This spectacular event was co-ordinated by Swan7 Productions’ Lee and Chanelle Fox, the regional multicultural and lifestyle marketing manager.

Chanelle desires to host parties and dinners for the Brown-Forman companies so that they may authentically represent the culture of Black people, Hispanic people, Asian people, and the LGBTQ community.