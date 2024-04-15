Listen Live
50 Extraordinary Black and Brown Women Honored at Tequila Herradura Dinner

Published on April 15, 2024

To commemorate Women’s History Month and Black Women’s History Month, observed in March and April, Tequila Herradura collaborated with Swan7 Productions to showcase remarkable Black and Brown women residing in the DFW region.

The company has been in business for more than 150 years, and in recognition of Women’s History Month and the 50th anniversary of introducing the world to the Reposado category, they decided to recognize 50 women.

Like all the powerful women who are constantly breaking new ground, they are pioneers who established the category in question.This spectacular event was co-ordinated by Swan7 Productions’ Lee and Chanelle Fox, the regional multicultural and lifestyle marketing manager.

Chanelle desires to host parties and dinners for the Brown-Forman companies so that they may authentically represent the culture of Black people, Hispanic people, Asian people, and the LGBTQ community.

Swan7 Productions additionally highlighted 7 trailblazers in the DFW community:

Jessica Washington
Rosa Salas
Miner Deng
Bo Talley-Williams
DeDe McGuire
Ivy Winfrey
Angel Allen
Check out the wonderful experience in the photos below.

The post 50 Extraordinary Black and Brown Women Honored at Tequila Herradura Dinner appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

1. Swan and Ivy Winfrey

Swan and Ivy Winfrey Source:Kieone Young

Swan 7 Productions Extraordinary Women event celebrating local women in DFW. women,extraordinary

2. LaToya Henry

LaToya Henry Source:Kieone Young

Swan 7 Productions Extraordinary Women event celebrating local women in DFW. women,extraordinary

3. Marline Barnes

Marline Barnes Source:Kieone Young

Swan 7 Productions Extraordinary Women event celebrating local women in DFW. women,extraordinary

4. Tiffany S. Walker & Thalia LeBlanc

Tiffany S. Walker & Thalia LeBlanc Source:Kieone Young

Swan 7 Productions Extraordinary Women event celebrating local women in DFW. women,extraordinary

5. Tiffany S. Walker, Chanelle Fox, Daisha Board & Latrise Sheriff

Tiffany S. Walker, Chanelle Fox, Daisha Board & Latrise Sheriff Source:Kieone Young

Swan 7 Productions Extraordinary Women event celebrating local women in DFW. women,extraordinary

6. Deonna McGary, Jess Garland, Angel Allen, Rosa Salas, Sarah Badrahn, Kirby Lozano, Reagan Elam

Deonna McGary, Jess Garland, Angel Allen, Rosa Salas, Sarah Badrahn, Kirby Lozano, Reagan Elam Source:Kieone Young

Swan 7 Productions Extraordinary Women event celebrating local women in DFW. women,extraordinary

7. Aishe Brawley

Aishe Brawley Source:Kieone Young

Swan 7 Productions Extraordinary Women event celebrating local women in DFW. women,extraordinary

