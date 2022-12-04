10 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Alpha Phi Alpha Members

Alpha Phi Alpha was founded as the first African-American, inter-collegiate Greek-lettered fraternity 115 years ago. The oldest of the college Black fraternities, its ranks are a virtual who’s who of great men in business, sports, entertainment and more.
Established December 4, 1906 at Cornell University, by seven founders its members refer to as “Jewels,” the organization continues to live up to its motto: First of All, Servants of All, We Shall Transcend All. For example, in 2014 the frat paid the funeral costs of murdered Ferguson teen Mike Brown.
In honor of the organization’s Founders Day, we present 11 famous members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity on the following pages. Some you may know, others may surprise you.
1. Wes MooreSource:Getty
Maryland Democratic Governor-Elect Wes Moore besides being the first Black Governor of the state is a brother of A Phi A who was initiated at the Sigma Sigma Chapter at Johns Hopkins University in 2000.
2. Yahya Abdul-Mateen IISource:Getty
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II aka the new Morpheus in The Matrix along with a string of stellar credits pledged the Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
3. Stuart ScottSource:Getty
The late, great Stuart Scott pledge at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Mu Zeta chapter.
4. Keenan Ivory Wayans
This Wayans brother Tuskeegee University on an engineering scholarship, where he crossed the burning sands at Gamma Phi chapter in the 1970’s.
5. Benny Boom
The video and now film director was initiated at Temple University’s Pi Rho chapter.
6. Omari HardwickSource:iOne Digital
Yep, Ghost from Power is an Alpha. He got down at the Zeta Pi (University of Georgia) chapter.
7. Martin Luther King Jr.Source:Getty
Although King went to Morehouse for undergrad, he was initiated at Boston’s Sigma chapter.
8. David DinkinsSource:Getty
Beta (Howard U.) brother Dinkins (RIP) was the first Black mayor of NYC, and actually pledged the famed Andrew Young. NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 25: Ambassador Andrew Young and former New York City mayor David Dinkins attend the 2011 Trustees Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement dinner and presentation at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers on February 25, 2011 in New York City.
9. Judge Joe BrownSource:Getty
Brown joined the ranks at Memphis State University’s Kappa Eta chapter.
10. Darryl BellSource:Getty
The A Different World legend reps the black and gold of A Phi A.
11. Donny HathawaySource:Getty
The late soul icon Donny Hathaway joined Alpha Phi Alpha while at Howard University.