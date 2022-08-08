Twitter Agrees, ‘Prey’ Is Pretty Damn Good & Amber Midthunder Is Hollywood’s Next Big Star

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s official Prey, the newest film in The Predator film is not W A C K. In fact, it’s being hailed as the best film since the original movie.

The critics and fans all agree Dan Trachtenberg put his foot in Prey, the latest film featuring the iconic intergalactic big game hunter. The movie is currently sitting at a ridiculously good 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the must-see films of the year.

Praise for the film mostly circles around Trachtenberg recapturing the magic that made the original movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger an instant classic with Sci-Fi movie junkies.

But the biggest praise is going towards Amber Midthunder, who plays Naru, our newest Predator slayer, and the fact the film used Indigenous actors to play the roles of the Commanche tribe members who star in the film. Midthunder, who is also Native American, even received praise from Jessie The Body Ventura, who starred in the 1987 film.

“#PreyMovie Great great, film. @AmberMidthunder, you definitely ain’t got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film,” the former actor, wrestler, and 38th Governor of Minnesota tweeted.

“Prey is very good, and if anyone in Hollywood is interested in making a lot of money, it should turn Amber Midthunder into an action star,” another user tweeted.

Prey Fans Shutdown Misogyny

Of course, with universal praise for something, you can expect a few haters to pop on timelines. Some users, mainly men, are trying to point out how “ridiculous” it was that Amber Midthunder’s Naru was able to outsmart and defeat the Predator mainly alone when a team of muscle-bound mercenaries failed miserably.

Thankfully, there are a few tweets that shut down the blatant misogyny present if you just happened to browse the Prey hashtag on Twitter.

If you haven’t watched Prey, what are you waiting for? Until then, you can peep more reactions about the film in the gallery below.

Photo: Hulu / Prey

