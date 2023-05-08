LSU’s own Angel Reese has been getting a lot of recognition after her team defeated Iowa to take home their first women’s NCAA basketball championship. She trended in the media for her revengeful taunting towards Iowa and to later win the championship.
Recently Angel Reese collaborated with Sports Illustrated and they created some masterpieces. Check out Angel Reese in her Sports Illustrated shoot below:
Angel Reese Lands on Sports Illustrated was originally published on hot1009.com
