Former NFL Star Arian Foster Says The NFL Is Rigged, Twitter Responds With Hilarious Scenarios

This time it’s not about Damar Hamlin’s body double but how the league as a whole isn’t genuinely competitive because it’s rigged. The theory comes from former NFL player Arian Foster’s recent appearance on Barstool Sports podcast Macrodosing

Host PFT Commentator sarcastically says that before the camera was rolling, Foster explained to him that prior to the season kicking off, he’d receive a script at the beginning of training camp that outlined how the year would go, including everything from bad calls from referees, injuries, scoring and more.

Foster, who was a running back for the Huston Texans from 2009 to 2015– keeps the bit going when asked about how he approached the script and if he rehearsed.

“I was really dedicated to it. That’s what practice was about; it was about practicing the script,” he said.

He even jokingly compared it to WWE, saying, “We know what’s going to happen, but we still have to put on a show.”

The clip ends with Arian Foster being asked how he reacted to getting the script that his “career would fall off a cliff” in 2016.

Twitter found the joke hilarious and envisioned some of the league’s biggest players’ reactions to receiving their script before the season began.

See the best reactions below.

