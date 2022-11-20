The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

B. Smyth has passed away at the age of 30.

The R&B singer was known for his hit songs “Win Win” and “Twerkoholic” from almost 10 years ago.

The news was made public by his older brother, Denzil, on the R&B singer’s Instagram page, which has over 160,000 followers.

In the video, Denzil reveals that B. Smyth passed away from a lung disease.

“Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” Denzil wrote in the caption. “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face.”

Denzil said his brother told him to make the video to update his fans and thank them for the support and love they’d shown throughout his career.

“So on behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years. We ask for privacy during these difficult times,” his brother concluded.

Twitter was shocked at the tragic news and immediately began sending out their condolences. See reactions below.

R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead At 30 was originally published on cassiuslife.com