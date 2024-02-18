Baes & Baddies: Kelis Is Stacked & Steady Dropping Farm Facts

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kelis hasn’t released a full-length album in a decade but that doesn’t mean she isn’t active in the world. Today, Kelis maintains a health and beauty line and blesses the timeline with her stunning looks hence why she’s our latest Baes & Baddies entry.

Kelis, 44, is a native of Harlem, N.Y., and has been active in music since her high school days. Her last album from 2014, Food, was an acclaimed work among critics but she later pivoted into what is now her Bounty & Full line.

As a trained chef, Kelis has long dabbled in the food business and sells several cooking products, next to a wellness line packed full of nutritious superfood blends. There is also a beauty line for external health as well.

While we won’t surmise that it’s an intentional thing, every time the “Milkshake” songstress is onscreen, she’s rocking a fit that accentuates all the positives. Further, while dropping facts about skincare, hydration, fitness, food, and farming, Kelis just looks really darn good doing it.

Check out the images in the gallery below and be sure to support Bounty & Full here.

