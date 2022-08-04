Sammy Approved
Happy Birthday to our forever President Barack Obama! Things just haven’t been the same since he left the White House. Today, we celebrate with our favorite smiling photos of Barack Obama inside.
Whenever you’re downing the dumps about life and the turmoil our country faces today, just think of our former Chief Of Staff, Barack Obama.
Barack always seems to have a smile on his face, and he’s the main President who actually would be justified in walking around mad and moppy.
He’s dealt with more in his Presidency than the current Head Of State could ever fathom. From school shootings to dealing with racism at the hands of Congress, Barack has seen it all, yet his charming smile remained unchanged.
Michelle Obama once said, “When I’m happier and healthier, my family is happier and healthier, and it affects how I interact with my friends and the people I work with. So I’ve freed myself to say, yes, I can make choices that make me happy, and that will ripple out and be good for the people I love as well.”
Looks like her hubby agrees. Let’s honor a time when it wasnt so difficult to crack a smile. Check out these sweet and swagging photos of Barack Obama’s grinning it up.
Check out a gallery of our forever President to celebrate his 60th birthday below:
Happy Birthday to Our Forever President: 33 Photos Of Barack Obama & His Cheesy Smile
1. Look Up, Barack! Say Cheese!
Source:Getty
2. Hat’s Off to His Smile
Source:Getty
3. SMILE!
Source:Getty
4. A Charming Leo
Source:Getty
5. Full of Life
Source:Getty
6. A Man of the People
Source:Getty
7. Obama’s Dashing Smile
Source:Getty
8. In His Happy Place
Source:Getty
9. Cheesing With the Bidens
Source:Getty
10. His Fave Pose With A Dash of Smile
Source:Getty
11. Happy With His Eldest
Source:Getty
12. *Jadakiss Laugh*
Source:Getty
13. Happy Wife, Happy Life
Source:Getty
14. Love to See It
Source:Getty
15. Caught in the Moment
Source:Getty
16. Bundled Up, Still Smiling
Source:Getty
17. Even In Business, He’s Cheesing
Source:Getty
18. The Many Faces of Barack
Source:Getty
19. Smiling Hard
Source:Getty
20. Joking With MJ
Source:Getty
21. In NYC, Smiling…
Source:Getty
22. Even With This Guy, He’s All Smiles
Source:Getty
23. Dashing Once Again
Source:Getty
24. Happily Handing Out Medals to Tom Hanks
Source:Getty
25. Barack’s NWTS Cover
Source:Getty
26. Shaking Hands, Smiling Faces
Source:Getty
27. All Smiles
Source:Getty
28. Obama Cheesing With Bill Clinton
Source:Getty
29. On the Green
Source:Getty
30. Touring the Great Sights
Source:Getty
31. On Air With A Big Grin
Source:Getty
32. Even Through the Hard Times, He’s Happy
Source:Getty
33. Happy, Happy!
Source:Getty