Happy Birthday to our forever President Barack Obama! Things just haven’t been the same since he left the White House. Today, we celebrate with our favorite smiling photos of Barack Obama inside.

Whenever you’re downing the dumps about life and the turmoil our country faces today, just think of our former Chief Of Staff, Barack Obama.

Barack always seems to have a smile on his face, and he’s the main President who actually would be justified in walking around mad and moppy.

He’s dealt with more in his Presidency than the current Head Of State could ever fathom. From school shootings to dealing with racism at the hands of Congress, Barack has seen it all, yet his charming smile remained unchanged.

Michelle Obama once said, “When I’m happier and healthier, my family is happier and healthier, and it affects how I interact with my friends and the people I work with. So I’ve freed myself to say, yes, I can make choices that make me happy, and that will ripple out and be good for the people I love as well.”

Looks like her hubby agrees. Let’s honor a time when it wasnt so difficult to crack a smile. Check out these sweet and swagging photos of Barack Obama’s grinning it up.

Check out a gallery of our forever President to celebrate his 60th birthday below:

Happy Birthday to Our Forever President: 33 Photos Of Barack Obama & His Cheesy Smile was originally published on globalgrind.com