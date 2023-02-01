It’s tiiiiime!
The Beyhive has been waiting for months and Beyoncé has officially announced that she will be kicking off her Renaissance World Tour this summer!
But even after months of speculating and preparing, the announcement has fans across the world ready and willing to spend top dollar to see the queen perform live! Check out some of the best reactions to her announcement below and tell us which one was your fav!
The post Get Ya Coins Ready! The Beyhive Reacts To News Of Beyoncè’s Tour Announcement appeared first on 92 Q.
