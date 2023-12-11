The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Love is dead, long live love. Cardi B has confirmed that she is single—and X is in shambles.

Speculation started that the Bronx rapper and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, were on shaky terms, once again, when they unfollowed each other on social media. Then during a recent Instagram live she confirmed that she’s properly single.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said during the Live. “But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

Of course, the early speculation is that Blueface saying that Offset slept with his ex, Chrisean Rock, is what sealed the alleged breakup. But none of that has been confirmed, and Offset denies such claims.

Peep the reactions to Cardi B moving on in the gallery below. It’s going to be a long day, and weeks, for Offset, respectfully.

This story is developing.

Cardi B Says She’s Single, X Is In Shambles: “I’ve Been Single For A Minute Now” was originally published on hiphopwired.com