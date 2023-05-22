The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Carmelo Anthony is moving on to the next phase of his life. On Monday, May 22, the superstar and future Hall of Famer announced that he is retiring from the NBA after a 19-season playing career.

The high-scoring forward was drafted with the 3rd pick in the 2003 NBA Draft (behind LeBron James and, wait for it…Darko Milicic), by the Denver Nuggets shortly after leading the Syracuse Orange to a national title during his sole collegiate season. Melo would play eight seasons for the Nuggets before a blockbuster trade sent him to the New York Knicks in early 2011.

The Brooklyn-born and Baltimore-raised star’s time in NYC had its highs but was also tumultuous, and he was eventually traded in 2017 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Melo would become somewhat of a journeyman, playing for the Rockets, Trailblazers and lastly with the Lakers in the 2021-2022 season.

“Now the time has come for me to say goodbye,” in a clip Melo shared on Twitter that features a number of his career highlights.

“People ask what I believe my legacy is,” continues Anthony, before referencing his son, Kiyan Anthony, a hoop prospect himself. “It’s not my feats on the court that come to mind, all the awards or praise. Because my story has always been more than basketball. My legacy, my son … I will forever continue through you. The time has come for you to carry this torch.”

No pressure.

Despite never making it to an NBA Finals, Melo still cooked up10 NBA All-Star selection, six All-NBA selection and three Olympic gold medals and a spot on the 75 greatest NBA players list. His kicks with Jordan Brand also moved units.

Check out reactions to Hoodie Melo closing the chapter on his NBA career in the gallery.

The post Carmelo Anthony Calls It A Career, Twitter Salutes The Future Hall Of Famer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Carmelo Anthony Calls It A Career, Twitter Salutes The Future Hall Of Famer was originally published on hiphopwired.com