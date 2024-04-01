The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Renowned saxophonist Casey Benjamin Dies at 46

Casey Benjamin, the renowned saxophonist and founding member of the Robert Glasper Experiment, has passed away at the age of 46. There are currently no details regarding the cause of his death.

Vernon Reid of Living Colour took to twitter to confirm the devastating news. In a heartfelt tweet, Reid wrote, “My deepest sympathies go out to my YoHimBe Brother as we come to terms with this sudden loss. It’s a difficult moment for me. Casey was taken from us far too soon, leaving behind a wealth of talent yet to be shared. Rest. In. Power, CB!”

Sinkane, the Sudanese-American experimentalist, also mourned Benjamin’s loss, hailing him as “one of the greatest musicians of our time.” “I will forever cherish and miss you, my dear friend,” Sinkane added.

Casey Benjamin was born in 1978. He grew up in the vibrant neighborhood of South Jamaica in Queens, New York. Introduced to the saxophone at the age of eight, he honed his skills at the esteemed Harlem School of the Arts. Later, he continued his musical education at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art, the alma mater of notable artists such as Jennifer Aniston, Al Pacino, and Nicki Minaj.

Afterward, Benjamin pursued further studies at The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music in New York City, where he crossed paths with Robert Glasper in 1997.

As an integral member of the Robert Glasper Experiment, Benjamin contributed to their groundbreaking debut on Glasper’s 2009 album ‘Double-Booked’. The Experiment gained significant acclaim with their 2012 release, ‘Black Radio’, which earned them a Grammy for Best R&B Album. Their subsequent album, ‘Black Radio 2’, secured another Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance in 2015.

Aside from his work with the Experiment, Benjamin showcased his versatility by touring with Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump and collaborating with renowned artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Mary J. Blige, John Legend, and Beyoncé. Additionally, he served as the longtime musical director for DJ Logic, a pioneer in the acid-jazz genre.

Below, you’ll find additional reactions and tributes honoring Casey Benjamin’s life and extraordinary contributions to music.

