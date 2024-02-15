Cleveland Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Crowned As Most Stylish NFL Player + Super Bowl Commercial Spotlights NFL Dreams In Ghana

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

As we continue to highlight moments from Super Bowl LVIII, as much as what happened within the arena was important, the commercials that aired between the plays were too. There were lots of funny and exciting commercials this year but one that’s unforgettable was “Born To Play.” This commercial shows a young athlete from Ghana who has dreams of playing in The NFL and highlights that no matter where you’re from, you can achieve your dreams like playing Professional American Football.

This commercial was filmed in Accra, the capital of Ghana and directed by Andrew Dosunmu with an appearance from Cleveland Browns’ linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Watch the full commercial in the video below.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah grew up in Hampton, Virginia with Ghanaian roots and has played in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns since 2021. During the 2023-2024 season Jeremiah showcased his Ghanaian pride by wearing Gye Nyame cloth and African print caftan’s before every game. In February, he was voted Most Stylish Player at NFL Honors and by GQ sports. Continue scrolling through the gallery to see each of the traditional Ghanaian outfits Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah wore this season.

Since the Browns didn’t make it to the big game, Ghana was still represented proudly by the Chiefs cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe who waved his country’s flag on the field in Las Vegas after Kansas City won it all for 2024. This showed a full circle moment from the story portrayed in the ‘Born To Play’ commercial.

See how fans in Ghana reacted to the ‘Born To Play’ Commercial:

