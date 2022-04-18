The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – most commonly referred to as simply Coachella – is somewhat considered to be the official kickoff to live music festivals across the country. After two years off because of Covid, Coachella 2022 just wrapped its first of two weekends.

Over both weekends every genre of music blesses the stage. We’ve plucked some of the best hip hop and R&B moments from the first three days of the iconic music festival. Scroll down and check em out!

Coachella 2022’s First Weekend Was Hip Hop Heavy was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com