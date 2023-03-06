COWABUNGA!: Seth Rogen’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Looks L I T

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

When it was first announced that Seth Rogen was making Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, we had no idea what to expect. Based on this teaser trailer, he might be the right guy to return the heroes in a half-shell to Hollywood prominence.

2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse seems to have started an animation renaissance with animators and directors willing to push the boundaries of these animated films.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been on our televisions and the big screen for years, with numerous live-action interpretations and an animated feature-length film. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is the second attempt at an animated movie, which looks like this is the one.

Mutant Mayhem is not only separating itself from the other films due to its style but also has a more comedic tone, firmly telling you Seth Rogen was behind this film. He will focus on the Turtles as bubbling teenagers trying to find their place in a world that will struggle to accept them while being heroes New York City did not know it desperately needed.

In a brief teaser, we see the young heroes goof around like teens doing things like slicing watermelons with their weapons, and in one segment, which could be a callback to Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, one of Raphael’s sais lands in Donatello’s leg.

April O’Neil Is A Black Woman, Just As She Was Intended To Be

We also get our first look at April O’Neil, who is now Black, plus voiced by a Black woman(take that, haters), and a bit of a preview of the unique friendship between her and the Ninja Turtles. While explaining their origin story to April, the turtles correct her by saying they were born from toxic ooze, not goo.

Oh, and before folks cry “blackfishing,” we will direct you toward this video that explains that April O’Neil was originally a Black woman before she was whitewashed.

https://twitter.com/Louie_Ge_/status/1632771788739612673?s=20

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Boasts Some Serious Star Power

The animated film’s cast was announced before the release of the teaser trailer, and it’s heavy on star power. Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon will take on the roles of the Ninja Turtles.

Other big names include Jackie Chan as Master Splinter, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sounds promising right out of the gates and arrives in theaters on August 4, 2023. You can peep reactions to the new film in the gallery below.

Photo: Paramount Pictures / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

