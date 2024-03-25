Drake Appears To Address Kendrick Lamar Beef While On Stage: “I Got My F-cking Head Up High”

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

While at the Sunrise, Florida, stop of his, It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? tour Drake seemingly addressed the barbs by telling the audience how the drama’s been affecting him the last few days.

“A lot of people ask me how I’m feeling… I’ma let you know I’m feeling. Listen, the same way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out this building tonight,” he says before hopping in his braggadocious bag. “I got my fucking head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 f-cking toes down in Florida and anywhere else I go. And I know that no matter what, there’s not a n-gga on this Earth that could ever f-ck with me in my life!”

It all began in the early morning hours of March 22 when Metro Boomin and Future’s We Don’t Trust You album dropped, and a surprise Kendrick Lamar verse was tucked away on “Like That.”

The Compton-born rapper immediately began taking aim at Drake and Cole, name-dropping their most recent collaboration, “First Person Shooter.”

F-ck sneak dissin’, first person shooter/ I hope they came with three switches,” Lamar rapped.

He continues, saying that despite being three of the biggest rappers of this era, he has no interest in coexisting and denounces the notion that they’re the Big Three, boasting, “Motherf-ck the big three, n-gga, it’s just big me.”

He then references Drake’s For All The Dogs album, rapping, “‘fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/ That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting a response record from Drake or J. Cole, but see how they’re reacting to Drake seemingly addressing the situation on stage below.

