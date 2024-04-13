Drake Dissed By The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky On ‘WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Drake is taking more shots than the height of the COVID-19 vaccine run after catching some bars from Kendrick Lamar earlier this month. On Future and Metro Boomin‘s latest project, WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky delivered additional jabs and uppercuts in the direction of Drake.

If it wasn’t clear before, Drake certainly appears to be in an all-out war with several heavy hitters in the industry. As mentioned above, K-Dot didn’t hold back on his feature verse on “Like That” from Future and Metro Boomin’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU album.

The Canadian superstar was targeted once again on the follow-up WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU by his fellow countryman The Weeknd on the track “All To Myself” which doesn’t name Drizzy but certainly seems to be about him.

“These n*ggas always yappin’, yeah/ I promise that I got your back/ Ooh, look at how we movin’, baby/ They could never diss my brothers, baby/ When they got leaks in they operation/ I thank God that I never signed my life away/ And we never do the big talk/ They shooters makin’ TikToks/ Got us laughin’ in the Lambo.”

The lyrics seem to point to the fact The Weeknd never signed to Drake’s OVO Sound label despite being from the same city. The latter portion of the verse seems to be aimed at OVO Sound artist Baka Not Nice.

A$AP Rocky, who probably owed Drake a few more bars than he’s already given him, appears to get at the For All The Dogs star on the track, “Show Of Hands.”

“N*ggas swear they bitch the baddest, I just bagged the worst one/ N*ggas in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’?/ I smashed before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son,” Rocky said, appearing to suggest he slept with the mother of Drake’s child before he did.

Adding to all of this, J. Cole, who was swept in the Rap Royal Rumble but backed out during the Dreamville Festival, is featured on the track “Red Leather” which some fans are looking at sideways.

