Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded by nine women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on Jan. 15, 1908. It is the oldest greek-letter organization created by and for African American collegiate women. Its founders were: Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Ethel Hedgeman (Lyle), Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe and Marie Woolfolk (Taylor). AKA has nearly 300,000 members in 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters worldwide.
Motto: “By Culture and By Merit”
Colors: Salmon Pink and Apple Green
Symbol: Ivy Leaf
1. Maya AngelouSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
2. Toni MorrisonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Alpha
3. Yvette Nicole BrownSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Delta Pi
4. Vanessa Bell CallowaySource:Getty
Original Chapter: Delta Phi
5. Loretta DevineSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Epsilon Lambda
6. Roxie RokerSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Alpha
7. Jamilah LemieuxSource:Vice
Original Chapter: Delta Rho Omega
8. Yvette Lee BowserSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Xi Beta
9. Marjorie VincentSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Beta
10. Shamari DeVoeSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Nu Lambda Omega
11. Cassandra WilsonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Beta Delta Omega
12. Sunny HostinSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Upsilon Nu Omega
13. Star JonesSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Lambda Zeta
14. Katherine JohnsonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Nu
15. US Representative Shelia Jackson LeeSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Alpha Kappa Omega
16. Lisa BordersSource:WENN
Original Chapter: Iota Mu
17. Althea GibsonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Beta Alpha
18. A’Ja WilsonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Theta Gamma
19. Marla GibbsSource:WENN
Original Chapter: Honorary
20. Nichelle NicholsSource:WENN
Original Chapter: Honorary
21. BrandySource:eOne
Original Chapter: Honorary
22. JoMarie PaytonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
23. Jada Pinkett-SmithSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
24. Tika StumpterSource:WENN
Original Chapter: Honorary
25. Regina TaylorSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Kappa Mu
26. Iyanla VanzantSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
27. Alice WalkerSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
28. Ava DuVernaySource:WENN
Original Chapter: Honorary
29. Yolanda AdamsSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
30. Ella FitzgeraldSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
31. Alicia KeysSource:Keys Soulcare
Original Chapter: Honorary
32. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
33. Bernice KingSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Kappa Omega
34. Rosa ParksSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
35. C. Delores TuckerSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
36. Suzanne de PasseSource:WENN
Original Chapter: Honorary
37. Mae JemisonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
38. Rep. Sheila Jackson LeeSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Alpha Kappa Omega
39. Phylicia Rashad
Original Chapter: Alpha
40. Wanda Sykes
Original Chapter: Gamma Theta
41. Cathy Hughes
Original Chapter: Honorary
42. Lynn Whitfield
Original Chapter: Honorary
43. Gladys Knight
Original Chapter: Honorary
44. Vice President Kamala Harris
Original Chapter: Alpha