Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded by nine women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on Jan. 15, 1908. It is the oldest greek-letter organization created by and for African American collegiate women. Its founders were: Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Ethel Hedgeman (Lyle), Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe and Marie Woolfolk (Taylor).  AKA has nearly 300,000 members in 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters worldwide.

Motto: “By Culture and By Merit”

Colors: Salmon Pink and Apple Green

Symbol: Ivy Leaf

1. Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

2. Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Alpha

3. Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Delta Pi

4. Vanessa Bell Calloway

Vanessa Bell Calloway Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Delta Phi

5. Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Epsilon Lambda

6. Roxie Roker

Roxie Roker Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Alpha

7. Jamilah Lemieux

Jamilah Lemieux Source:Vice

Original Chapter: Delta Rho Omega

8. Yvette Lee Bowser

Yvette Lee Bowser Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Xi Beta

9. Marjorie Vincent

Marjorie Vincent Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Beta

10. Shamari DeVoe

Shamari DeVoe Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Nu Lambda Omega

11. Cassandra Wilson

Cassandra Wilson Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Beta Delta Omega

12. Sunny Hostin

Sunny Hostin Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Upsilon Nu Omega

13. Star Jones

Star Jones Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Lambda Zeta

14. Katherine Johnson

Katherine Johnson Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Nu

15. US Representative Shelia Jackson Lee

US Representative Shelia Jackson Lee Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Alpha Kappa Omega

16. Lisa Borders

Lisa Borders Source:WENN

Original Chapter: Iota Mu

17. Althea Gibson

Althea Gibson Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Beta Alpha

18. A’Ja Wilson

A'Ja Wilson Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Theta Gamma

19. Marla Gibbs

Marla Gibbs Source:WENN

Original Chapter: Honorary

20. Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols Source:WENN

Original Chapter: Honorary

21. Brandy

Brandy Source:eOne

Original Chapter: Honorary

22. JoMarie Payton

JoMarie Payton Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

23. Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

24. Tika Stumpter

Tika Stumpter Source:WENN

Original Chapter: Honorary

25. Regina Taylor

Regina Taylor Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Kappa Mu

26. Iyanla Vanzant

Iyanla Vanzant Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

27. Alice Walker

Alice Walker Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

28. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Source:WENN

Original Chapter: Honorary

29. Yolanda Adams

Yolanda Adams Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

30. Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

31. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys Source:Keys Soulcare

Original Chapter: Honorary

32. Coretta Scott King

Coretta Scott King Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

33. Bernice King

Bernice King Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Kappa Omega 

 

34. Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

35. C. Delores Tucker

C. Delores Tucker Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

36. Suzanne de Passe

Suzanne de Passe Source:WENN

Original Chapter: Honorary

37. Mae Jemison

Mae Jemison Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

38. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Source:Getty

Original Chapter: Alpha Kappa Omega

39. Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

Original Chapter: Alpha

40. Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes

Original Chapter: Gamma Theta

41. Cathy Hughes

Cathy Hughes

Original Chapter: Honorary

42. Lynn Whitfield

Lynn Whitfield

Original Chapter: Honorary

43. Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight

Original Chapter: Honorary

44. Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris

Original Chapter: Alpha

