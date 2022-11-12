Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922 at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana by seven young women: Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin and Cubena McClure. The sorority has over 85,000 members with 500 chapters in the U.S., Bahamas, Bermuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Germany and Korea.
Motto: “Greater Service, Greater Progress”
Colors: Royal Blue and Gold
Symbol: The Poodle
1. Kelly Price
2. MC Lyte
3. Vanessa Bell Armstrong
4. Victoria Rowell
5. Anna Maria Horsford
6. Maritza Correia McClendonSource:Getty
First Puerto Rican of African descent in the US to set an American and World swimming record, 2004 Olympic Silver Medalist
7. Tonya Lee WilliamsSource:Getty
Actress, The Young and the Restless
8. Renee PowellSource:Getty
Retired professional golfer; second African American woman to play on the LPGA tour.
9. Martha ReevesSource:Getty
R&B and pop singer, former politician, former lead singer of the Motown girl group “Martha and the Vandellas”
10. Hattie McdanielsSource:Getty
Actress, Gone With the Wind, (1939)