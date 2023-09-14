Flared Pants & NSFW Dresses: The Best (& Worst) Looks Spotted At The 2023 MTV VMAs

The 2023 MTV VMAs were full of memorable moments.
From Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion artfully performing a drool-worthy rendition of “Bongos,” to Diddy accepting the Global Icon Award ahead of dropping his star-studded album, The Love Album: On The Grid, this Friday.
The mogul also delivered a medley of songs like classics “I’ll Be Missing You,” “It’s All About the Benjamins,” “Bad Boy For Life,” “Last Night,” “Mo Money Mo Problems,” and “I Need A Girl Part 2.” He took the stage with his doppelganger son, King Combs, as well as Keyshia Cole and Yung Miami.
After accepting the award, he captured the audience’s attention with a speech, instructing people to center love in their lives and not let hard times stop them from following their dreams.
“Love wins, y’all. Love wins. This is so surreal. I would be in the clubs dancing in New York, doing my Diddy bop, and then people would see me and they would cast me for videos. That’s how I fell in love with the music industry. I saw the executives and I wanted to chase that dream,” he said. “You just gotta keep dreaming. I know sometimes, you get hit with those hard things… I thank God for this choice that he made for me to be able to touch you with my music, give you a good time, make you dance, make you feel good, that’s the only intention.”
Elsewhere in the broadcast, there was Nicki Minaj who played host to the night’s festivities. She even premiered a new song on stage, which featured a few barbs at her contemporaries who were sitting in the crowd. Yikes.
Drama aside, the celebrities pulled out some of their best and worst ‘fits. See some of the most memorable below.
1. DiddySource:Getty
En route to accepting his 2023 MTV VMA Global Icon Award, Puff had to step out properly on the pink carpet.
He opted for a relaxed fit suit that appeared to be satin-esque luxurious material. The legendary producer donned all white with no shirt under and black leather shoes. He kept the accessorizing to a minimum with some bracelets, his signature sunglasses, and a gold chain with a pendant hanging from his neck.
2. OffsetSource:Getty
As Offset has found his voice separated from the Migos, his style has also evolved. While walking the VMA pink carpet next to his wife, Cardi B, he rocked a cropped black blazer and paired it with a simply white button-up and skinny black tie.
For the pants, he opted for oversized dress pants and chunky shoes. To add flair, he wore an oversized belt with giant metal buckles engulfing the front.
3. NLE ChoppaSource:Getty
NLE Choppa had to represent for the young guys and did so by rocking the trendy skinny flared pants. He decided to go with something more casual than most, with a matching purple suede fit that consisted only of a vest and matching pants. The back featured fringes, buttons, and his name in aqua across his shoulders like a jersey. He let his tattoos take center stage alongside his oversized chain and wore a clean pair of all-white Air Force 1s to finish the look.
4. TinasheSource:Getty
Singer Tinashe’s been doing a hell of a job promoting her latest album, BB/ANG3L, and continued the promo run on the pink carpet with a show-stopping fit.
She decided to leave nothing to the imagination with a long-sleeved, shiny, sheer dress that was completely see-through.
Beneath, she rocked tape over her breasts and appeared to tape up her private area to make things a bit less NSFW.
5. Doja CatSource:Getty
If there’s one thing Doja Cat’s good at, it’s riling up people purely for shock value. The rapper and pop artist did it again with a barely-there dress she rocked on the VMA pink carpet.
Not only did she free the nip, but just about everything else as well in a dress that looked like a distressed and destroyed spider web that artfully wrapped her body.
She wore nothing under save for a flesh-toned thong and was accessorized with spider earrings and some iced-out jewelry wrapped around her wrists and fingers.
