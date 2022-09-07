For The Culture: Telfar’s Taking Over Rainbow In Brooklyn For A Huge Sale

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The NY-based brand, run by Telfar Clemens, once again proves that he’s aiming to create a brand accessible for anyone, regardless of class.

Telfar’s now decided to overhaul the Rainbow store in Brooklyn on 493 Fulton Street to give consumers a chance to cop any of the dozens of bags they’ve dropped. The pop is going on for just one day, this Sunday, September 11.

Rainbow is an affordable store headquartered in Brooklyn’s East New York and now has over 1300 stores that have become staples for teens when it comes to back-to-school shopping.

“THIS SUNDAY WE TAKING OVER THE RAINBOW SHOP IN DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN + FILLING IT WITH THOUSANDS and THOUSANDS OF BAGS: EVERY SIZE, EVERY COLOR— ONE DAY ONLY, FIRST COME FIRST SERVE!” reads the tweet of the announcement.

There was also a video attached that only lasted 9 seconds that shows an illuminated Rainbow sign followed by the sounds and views of a crowd rushing into a store as the security gates lift.

An extended clip was posted on the brand’s Instagram page with people showing off their Telfars and a caption that reveals the line forms at 3 pm, you can buy any size bag you want while in line, the doors are only open from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, and that once the doors open you can grab the color you want.

The Rainbow takeover will likely cause a frenzy, so the post also lists rules to minimize the chaos and clearly identifies what will be available.

• DON’T HURT ANYONE. DO GET YOUR BAG.

• SHOPPING BAGS ONLY. No circle bags, no duffle bags, no collab bags— sorry!

• The event is hosted by Telfar and the TELFAR TV hosts — it will be filmed so if you don’t want to be on TV this is not for you.

• ALL MAJOR CREDIT + DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED OR PAY IN 4 WITH @KLARNA

* 5 bag limit per customer

* NO CASH

* All sales are final

Twitter is loving the cultural relevance of the two brands connecting and is on board and ready.

