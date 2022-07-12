Gavin Mathieu Partners With Microsoft For “Normcore” Capsule Collection HARDWEAR

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Creatives love to stay freshly dipped, this is known. So it shouldn’t be all that surprising that Designer and Creative Director of Supervsn Studios Gavin Mathieu cooked up a new capsule collection, but it might raise eyebrows that it’s in partnership with Microsoft.

Yes, that Microsoft, the OG slingers of computer software and hardware. The appropriately titled HARDWEAR capsule collection features the t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats you would expect as well as bespoke cut and sew pieces. All the goods were designed by Gavin exclusively for Microsoft.

“My style is normcore says,” says Gavin. “And it’s just because I wake up and I’m like, man, let’s throw a hoodie on and get to work. I’m style over fashion at all times, but function and style coincide for me.”

Working with Microsoft was special for Gavin, who started as a graphic designer, for a few reasons including it allowing him to pay tribute to his father, a lawyer, who would he would observe working on his computer (as well as using MS Paint), and who also taught him to draw and appreciate art.

Raised in South Central LA, Gavin came up working with creatives like Fear Of God founder Jerry Lorenzo and the late, great Nipsey Hussle before launching his own Supervsn brand. So basically, he knows his sh*t.

The HARDWEAR collection is already available for purchase online right here.

Check out detailed photos below and in the gallery.

