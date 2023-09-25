Global Citizen Festival 2023: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Busta Rhymes, Common And More Perform In Central Park To End World Poverty

On July 21,1983, pioneering pop diva Diana Ross made history with her unforgettable concert on The Great Lawn in New York City’s renowned Central Park, which was infamously cut short due to a severe lightening storm. However, the queen of The Supremes roughed it out as long as she could with over 800,000 diehard fans who weren’t about to let a little (read: a lot of!) rain ruin the summer concert experience of a lifetime.
Jump to 40 years later, The Great Lawn ended up being the scene for yet another grand concert series to be heavily affected by a NYC downpour. It also happened to be headlined by a soul-singing goddess of similar status, in addition to an A-list lineup that included legendary rockers, new age pop sensations, international hitmakers and a few hip-hop icons who all joined together in an effort to raise money and spread awareness towards ending world poverty.
The concert in question was none other than the 2023 Global Citizens Festival, which went down this past Saturday (September 23) and included performances by aforementioned musical acts Jung Kook, Anitta, Conan Gray, D-Nice curating a special “Hip-Hop 50” celebration, Sofia Carson, Stray Kids, the renowned Red Hot Chili Peppers and the incomparable Ms. Lauryn Hill who brought along a few familiar faces.
While the rain never truly let up, the show went on without interruption and, surprisingly, without much complaints from any of the tens of thousands of fans who willingly soaked for hours just to see their faves for roughly 20 minutes. Global Citizen Fest stands for much more than its musical performances though, and this year proved to be no different as France and Norway committed a whopping $240 million towards combatting the global food crisis.
Peep how the full range of monumental commitments by global leaders breaks down below, via GlobalCitizen,org:
- $240 million for the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), with France and Norway calling on other countries to also increase their investments.
- 1 million hectares of protected land in the Brazilian Amazon.
- Antigua and Barbuda and Timor-Leste endorse the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.
- Nine members of the United States Congress, and UK Labour leader Keir Starmer to follow through on UK and US climate commitments.
- Ireland guarantees it will meet its climate financing promise by 2025.
- $290 million total commitments rallied for Global Citizen Festival, leading to a total of $470 million as a result of the campaign.
The work is far from over as Global Citizen is still calling for $2 billion to IFAD to end hunger with a focus on Australia, governments to increase their contribution by 50%, Canada to reaffirm its commitment to reproductive health and rights in partnership with the UNFPA Supplies program, climate commitments from the US and UK and support from more countries for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty by the UN Climate Change Conference COP28 in November 2023.
Based on the amazing work we witnessed over the weekend being done in the pouring rain, there’s no doubt that many, if not all, of these actions will be met.
…and yes, you can make an impact too by simply clicking here for more info.
Keep scrolling to see our photo recap of Global Citizen Festival 2023, which includes all the musical acts mentioned above in addition to Latto hitting the stage with Jung Kook, D-Nice being joined by Busta Rhymes, Common, Big Daddy Kane and Rapsody for the “Hip-Hop 50” celebration and Lauryn Hill pulling off a surprise Fugees reunion by bringing out Pras and Wyclef Jean:
2023 Global Citizen Festival
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Not even a day-long downpour in NYC could stop the 2023 Global Citizen Festival
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Anitta performs at 2023 Global Citizen Festival
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Anitta performing at 2023 Global Citizen Festival
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Fans getting their pictures at 2023 Global Citizen Festival
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Famed scientist Bill Nye and pro swimmer Lewis Pugh educate the crowd at 2023 Global Citizen Festival
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
(L to R) Han, Changbin and Bang Chan of 3RACHA perform at 2023 Global Citizen Festival
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Bang Chan of 3RACHA performing at 2023 Global Citizen Festival
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Han of 3RACHA performing at 2023 Global Citizen Festival
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
3RACHA at 2023 Global Citizen Festival
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Sophia Carson performs at 2023 Global Citizen Festival
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director at Education Cannot Wait, and actress Rachel Brosnahan at 2023 Global Citizen Festival
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
K-pop star Jungkook performs at 2023 Global Citizen Festival
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Jungkook brings out rapper Latto at 2023 Global Citizen Festival
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Conan Gray performs at 2023 Global Citizen Festival
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
DJ D-Nice at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
The "Hip-Hop 50" celebration at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
(L to R) Congolese human rights defender Olivier Bahemuke Ndoole, Afghan educator Pashtana Durrani, rapper/actor Common and journalist Vladimir Duthiers at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Carmelo Anthony presents at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
DJ D-Nice curates the "Hip-Hop 50" celebration at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Common performs for "Hip-Hop 50" at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star perform for "Hip-Hop 50" at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
(L to R) Rapsody, Big Daddy Kane, Common, Spliff Star and Busta Rhymes perform for "Hip-Hop 50" at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Common at at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Big Daddy Kane, Common and Rapsody at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Ms. Lauryn Hill takes the stage at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Ms. Lauryn Hill performs at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Wyclef Jean and Ms. Lauryn Hill at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Ms. Lauryn Hill brings out Wyclef Jean and Pras for a Fugees reunion at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Chris Rock at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
(L to R) Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers close the show at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Flea and John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers rock out at Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
Global Citizen Festival 2023
The Great Lawn – Central Park
New York City, New York
September. 23, 2023
