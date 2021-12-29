Ice Cube Reveals Why Chris Tucker Didn’t Sign On For ‘Next Friday,’ Twitter Is Not Buying It

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The west coast rapper/ actor/ director/ decided today was a good day to address speculations regarding his classic film Friday. Cube called cap in response to a tweet sharing an article from the Atlanta Black Star reporting on comedian Faizon Love claiming he turned down reprising Big Worm in other Friday films because he was only paid $2,500 for his time in the first film.

“I didn’t rob no fuckin body. The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot it in 20 days. Faizon worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie. They could’ve simple said “No,” but they didn’t. So miss me with that sh*t…”

Cube wasn’t done speaking about Friday. He responded to another tweet from a user who thought his costar Chris Tucker quit the franchise over money, sharing the “real” reason Tucker decided to retire Smokey. “We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday, but he turned us down for religious reason,” Cube revealed. “He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore.” Something Chris Tucker has admitted too.

Tucker talked with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast about his departure from the Friday franchise.

“I wanted to move on because when I did something, I never wanted to do it again. Back then, I was all about going to the next level. I had a good sense of like, ‘OK, now it’s time to go do an action movie.’”

“So when they asked me to do a Friday, I was like, ‘Nah, I wanna go do something else. We done did that,” he continued. “…I was thinking about my career, saying, ‘Nah I wanna go do Money Talks or something.’ Let me do my own movie.’”

“It was about going to the next level. They couldn’t believe I didn’t want to do another one, but I was right when I think back on it. I was like, ‘It’s time to do something new. We did that.’ I did everything I could do, and I was prepared [to move on]. And I’m satisfied with it.” Twitter, of course, isn’t buying what Cube is selling, believing it was the money from the other films that lured Tucker away from Friday. Tucker’s acting career took off after he turned down Next Friday, starring in three Rush Hour films with Jackie Chan, the sci-fi blockbuster The Fifth Element, and Money Talks. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below. Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Ice Cube Reveals Why Chris Tucker Didn’t Sign On For ‘Next Friday,’ Twitter Is Not Buying It was originally published on cassiuslife.com