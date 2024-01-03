Jimmy Kimmel Threatens To Sue Aaron Rodgers Over Jeffrey Epstein Allegations, Social Media Reacts

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

During one of his frequent appearances on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, he took aim at late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel with some baseless allegations.

Alongside fellow sports analyst A.J. Hawk, Pat McAfee brought up the list of names of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates that will reportedly be released to the public this week, and out of left field, Rodgers brings up Jimmy Kimmel.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” says Rodgers before McAfee points out his sprawling wine cellar in the background. “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

It all started when Rodgers mentioned the Epstein list on a February 2023 episode of McAfee’s show, which led to Kimmel playing that clip on his show, calling Rodgers a “tin foil hatter” and quipping that it “might be time to revisit that concussion protocol, Aaron.”

Being accused of associating with Epstein, a convicted sex offender, is a very serious allegation, and Kimmel hoped on X, formerly known as Twitter, advising the Jets quarterback to quit it. “Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court@AaronRodgers12.”

This likely won’t be the end of Rodgers, and Kimmel’s beef and we won’t be surprised if Rodgers gets roasted in one of the late-night host’s monologues.

