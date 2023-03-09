Our good sis Sza, said it best, “It’s cuffing season and all the girls be needing, I need a big boy!” Social media comedian, Druski appears to have himself a “4Lifer”. Kaliah Nicole has gone viral on Tik Tok after posting a video of her alleged boo, Druski.
Talk about goals! Druski has been keeping himself busy with his hilarious Coulda Been Records auditions. Now he got a baddie to take up all his time. Check out photos of Druski’s beautiful girlfriend, Kaliah Nicole below!
4Lifers: Meet Druski’s Boo Thang, Kaliah Nicole [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
