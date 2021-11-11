Kid Cudi Rocked A Wedding Dress To The 2021 CFDA Awards [Photos]

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The CFDA Fashion Awards are big deal. So of course, Kid Cudi thought it was apropos that he rock a wedding dress to the festivities.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America held their award ceremony last night (Nov. 10) at The Grill Room in New York City, and Cudder decided to up his dress-wearing ante. According to Vogue , the Cleveland rapper was dipped in custom bridal gown by ERL, a West Coast label launched by designer Eli Russell Linnetz in 2018.

Per Vogue:

This wasn’t just any bridal gown, either. Cut from delicate white lace, the dress featured gloved sleeves and an ankle-length bell skirt; completing the look was a tuxedo jacket with ivory lapels, cream-colored sneakers embellished with glittering crystal flowers, and finally a veil. Meanwhile, the designer himself accompanied Cudi to the event in a classic black-and-white tuxedo—and in a cheeky nod to the bride and groom theme, even lifted Cudi’s veil before they held hands in front of the gathered photographers.

Cudi has been in dress-wearing bag this year. Back in April, he wore an Off-White dress while performing on Saturday Night Live, which was a tribute to the late Kurt Cobain.

Surely, the toxic masculinity clique is clutching their pearls, but it’s safe bet Cudi is unbothered. Recently, Prime Video dropped a documentary about the “Day N Nite” rapper titled A Man Called Scott.

Also worth noting, the CFDA recently smartened up and awarded Dapper Dan a lifetime achievement award. Peep more photos of Cudi in his bridal fit in the gallery.

Kid Cudi Rocked A Wedding Dress To The 2021 CFDA Awards [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com