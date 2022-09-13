LeBron’s Family is Featured in Vanity Fair and Every Picture is Fire

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lebron James has been a star basketball player on the court and an even more impressive person off of it, and when you see the recent pictures published by Vanity Fair it’s not hard to see why.

LeBron and his wife (Savannah), three children (Bronny, Bryce, Zuri), and mother (Gloria) were just featured in the popular pop-culture magazine, Vanity Fair. You can see their entire post [here].

The internet has erupted with praise for the James family, as they can be seen at the dinner table, chilling in the pool, and hanging out by – of course – a basketball hoop.

Their appearance is class personified. Almost regal. Which, ironically, is how most of us viewed this family even before these pictures came out.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite shots, and scroll even more to see our favorite reactions from social media!

Which pics are your favorite!? Let us know down in the comments!

