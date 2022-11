Lupita Nyongo’s Most Stunning Photos: Fans Say Lupita’s Got “That Thang” On Her

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Lupita Nyong’o continues to trend on social media . As the cast and crew enjoy the success of their box office hit film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” more fans are commenting on her cultural identity, having “that thang” on her and how she’s one of the most gorgeous actresses in Hollywood. Check out a gallery of her most stunning photos inside.

The film encouraged fans to take a closer look inside the lives of the stars and creators involved. Fans rushed to social media to discuss whether or not Nyong’o is of Mexican or Indigenous descent as the movie highlights both cultures. Nyong’o was born and raised in Mexico City, Mexico to Kenyan parents. Her supporters argue her ethnicity and race, whether or not she should be considered Mexican or Kenyan, and if she truly identifies with the characters on the “Black Panther” sequel.

Aside from the race and ethnicity discourse, Nyong’o is being praised for being outright gorgeous. Fans are commenting on the actress’ vivacious curves and saying she has “that thang on her.”

Cultural commentator Scottie Beam shared her thoughts in the tweet below:

The entertainment industry knows Nyong’o beyond her stunning features. Critics praise her for her natural gifts presented onscreen in the countless hit films she’s appeared in from “Black Panther” to “Us.” Nyong’o’s performances in film prove that she’s more than her physical features, but a delightful talent that should be uplifted and supported.

So, let’s give Lupita her flowers for being a gifted entertainer and a BADDIE! Since we can’t take our eyes off her either, we wanted to create a gallery with her most stunning photos.

Check out a few of her gorgeous photos below:

