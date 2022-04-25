Meet Chelsea Lazkani: Selling Sunset’s Newest Cast Member Is Beautiful, Black & Bold [Gallery]

The latest season of Netflix’s popular reality realty show, Selling Sunset, features a new cast member. Season 5 debuted April 22nd to the streaming platform and it introduced fans to their new favorite cast member, Chelsea Lazkani. Get to know her inside.
Chelsea Lazkani has been added to the reality show this season as the Oppenheim Group’s newest realtor. The cast features a host of fabulous realtors from all over the world, yet Lazkani is the first British and Black member of the hit series. Fans thought that Netflix’s solution to their Selling Sunset diversity quota came in the form of the spinoff series, Selling Tampa, but Black fans of the show will be pleased to see the original series is expanding its reach.
Don’t be fooled. Lazkani isn’t just bringing her Black beauty to the screen but she’s coming with a little drama as well. In the Season 5 trailer, Lazkani appears to be a much-needed ally for Christine Quinn. The pair are shown bonding while calling everyone else “peasants.”
Strong Black Lead shared a video introducing Chelsea on social media two days ago with the caption, “Meet Chelsea, the newest, fabulously fashionable cast mate of Selling Sunset. Now streaming!”
The page, celebrating Black voices on Netflix, shared another clip from the show featuring Chelsea and Christine when they officially met.
Be sure to check out the latest season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset streaming now on the platform. Here’s a few things we know about Chelsea Lazkani below.
1. Introducing: Chelsea LazkaniSource:Chelsea Lazkani
On the Oppenheim Group website, Lazkani is described as a “wife, mother, and luxury realtor,” with five years experience in the industry.
2. Beauty & BrainsSource:Chelsea Lazkani
Unlike her other cast members, Chelsea has a more academic background. She completed a BA in economics at the University of Buckingham, followed by a master’s degree in oil and gas economics from the University of Dundee before moving into real estate.
3. Real Estate’s In Her BloodSource:Chelsea Lazkani
Lazkani comes from a real estate family. Her father is London-based architect and property developer Segun Adefioye, while her mother Elizabeth Adefioye holds an executive title at engineering company Emerson.
4. Getting To The BagSource:Chelsea Lazkani
She has already been widely successful in real estate. Per the Oppenheim Group, her first year sales totaled over $10 million.
5. An Inspiration To Black Girls EverywhereSource:Chelsea Lazkani
Lazkani spoke with People, saying that she hoped her appearance on the Netflix show provided inspiration for fellow Black women, a group underrepresented in American real estate.
“I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated,” Lazkani shared with the publication. “This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate. So just knowing that I’ve got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this.”
6. Family FirstSource:Chelsea Lazkani
We got the details on her personal life too. She is married to Jeff Lazkani, a managing partner of a media agency, who was also the one who introduced her to Jason Oppenheim. The couple have two children, Maddox, 3, and Melia, 2.
7. Well, Isn’t She Fabulous!Source:Chelsea Lazkani
Catch Chelsea on the latest season of Selling Sunset streaming now on Netflix.