Black Women Showed Up And Showed Out At MEFeater’s ‘Women To Watch’ Party

March and April are more than just rainy months that transition us into the Spring, they are also 61 days marked on the calendar to celebrate women. Between Women’s History Month (March) and Black Women’s History Month (April), there are hundreds of events and lists dedicated to spotlighting women and their various contributions to the culture. Last weekend, Legion X MEFeater Magazine held a swanky LA party, at Serra on Vine, to honor the trailblazers on their ‘Women To Watch‘ list. And, did I mention, ya girl is on it? That’s right. I am a woman to watch. You can find me among the air signs. While I couldn’t make it to LA, photos and video captured the vibes at the MEFeater soiree that brought together moves and shakers in the media and entertainment world.

Guests showed off their style in front of a pink backdrop or in one of the photo booth activations. A photographer was on the scene to capture honorees in their element. Issa Rae’s Sweet Life LA series Tylynn Burns and Rebecca Magett, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriters Jozzy and Nija Charles, Congolese-Canadian singer LU KALA, and Zeus host Janeisha John were in attendance. Signature cocktails with creative names like Femme 75, The Maven Marg, The Trailblazer, and The Icon were on flow thanks to the liquor sponsor Pronghorn CoPronghorn. In between networking and enjoying the swanky ambiance, guests satisfied their sweet tooth with Baked By Melissa treats.

“This is our first event in L.A.,” said MEFeater founder Gabrielle Amani to the cheering crowd. “One thing that I feel gets overlooked during Women’s Month is the women behind the scenes really putting things together. I’m so proud of you guys because, without you guys, things wouldn’t move…If it wasn’t for y’all, we wouldn’t really have culture,” she continued.

Women To Watch List

MEFeater teamed up with Legion Management to bring “Women To Watch” to life. The full-service creative brand is home to artists like Nija Charles to LU KALA and more.

According to the official press release, “The listicle is the embodiment of resilient, creative women who represent their zodiac signs with ferocity and sheer passion. Each sign has its own unique traits that set them apart from the rest, just as these women we’ve featured use those traits to build their empires. We wanted to include zodiac signs to showcase the strengths of each woman as their element: fire, earth, air, and water.

At the end of the night, partygoers left with a swag bag featuring products from Industry Blackout, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, and Ebin Hair Care.

