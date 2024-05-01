Netflix announces its May programming and its full of exciting film and TV to add to your watch list. Check out the variety of Black shows and movies added to the streaming platform inside.
One of the world’s leading entertainment services with 270 million paid memberships in over 190 countries provides TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages.
Netflix shares its lineup of programming for the month of May. It includes some of our favorite Black films like Girls Trip, starring Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish. The platform will also add the Nutty Professor franchise with its first two films, The Nutty Professor and The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps, starring Eddie Murhpy and Janet Jackson.
This month the streaming platform will also debut its second live streamed event with a stand-up special from Katt Williams Woke Foke.
If you are looking for must-see comedies, dramas and documentaries, be sure to check out what’s new on Netflix below:
Here’s the Black programming we are excited about coming to Netflix next month:
Netflix Adds Some Of Our Favorite Black Films & Series In May was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. ‘Girls Trip’Source:Youtube
Available to stream May 1.
2. ‘The Nutty Professor’Source:YouTube
Available to stream May 1.
3. ‘The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps’Source:YouTube
Available to stream May 1.
4. ‘Ride Along’Source:YouTube
Available to stream May 1.
5. ‘White House Down’Source:YouTube
Available to stream May 1.
6. ‘Katt Williams: Woke Foke’Source:YouTube
Available to stream May 4.
7. ‘Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart’Source:YouTube
Available to stream May 11.
8. ‘30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play’Source:YouTube
Available to stream May 6.
9. ‘The Equalizer’Source:YouTube
Available to stream May 1.
10. ‘The Best Man Holiday’Source:YouTube
Available to stream May 1.
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”
-
Register for The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH 2024" Game
-
Exclusive: Lil Kim and Her New Artist on Working Together
-
Register for The One Thousand Dollar Cash Grab Here
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Quavo Clowned for Empty Concert in Connecticut, Social Media Blames Chris Brown
-
2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees