Well, the highly anticipated VERZUZ featuring Omarion & Mario came and went. Aside from the super late start time, as well as sitting through the pre-show battle featuring Ray J, Sammie, Pleasure P, and Bobby V, it was definitely a memorable (and funny) event.

Nothing but vocals, vibes and…watermelon?!

As you already know, Black Twitter definitely had A LOT to say. Actually, the comments are just as memorable as the battle itself.

Check out some of the funniest comments from VERZUZ!

Omarion & Mario Do VERZUZ… Twitter Has Thoughts was originally published on hiphopnc.com