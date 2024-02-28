This week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list features Black women focused movies to kick off Women’s History Month. Our specially curated list of films spotlights the classics with resilient, beautiful, and nurturing Black women at the center. Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list for the week inside.
When thinking of strong Black women-centric films, several films come to mind. From rom-com, feel good movie, Love and Basketball recounting love over time to exploring your options with Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, there’s no shortage of great films to choose from this week.
There are several classic films like The Wiz, Set It Off, Sister Act, and more. We also featured newer timeless movies with Hidden Figures, The United States vs. Billie Holiday and The Woman King featured on our list this week.
As we begin our Women’s History Month celebration, we aim to honor and highlight women focused stories throughout the month of March. This year’s celebration hopes to capitalize on the recurring theme “WE for gender equality and inclusive society,” which was first introduced in 2023. This theme, launched to renew commitment to the advocacy, builds upon the accomplishments under the 2016-2022 theme, “WE Make CHANGE Work for Women.”
This week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list showcases Black women leads, producers and directors. There’s something to watch for the entire family. This list includes the comedy, drama, and musical movies that you desire.
Comment what Black women-focused films you love below.
Check out a list of our ‘What to Watch’ Black women centered films for Women’s History Month below:
Our ‘What to Watch’ Film List Features Black Women Centric Films was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. ‘Set It Off’Source:Youtube
2. ‘Shirley’Source:Youtube
3. ‘Love & Basketball’Source:YouTube
4. ‘Sister Act’Source:YouTube
5. ‘Hidden Figures’Source:YouTube
6. ‘Waiting to Exhale’Source:YouTube
7. ‘Eve’s Bayou’Source:YouTube
8. ‘Dreamgirls’Source:YouTube
9. ‘Just Another Girl on IRT’Source:YouTube
10. ‘Crooklyn’Source:YouTube
11. ‘Daughters of the Dust’Source:YouTube
12. ‘The Wiz’Source:Youtube
13. ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’Source:YouTube
14. ‘Akeelah and the Bee’Source:Youtube
15. ‘Loving’Source:YouTube
16. ‘Cinderella’Source:YouTube
17. ‘The Color Purple’Source:Youtube
18. ‘Mahogany’Source:YouTube
19. ‘She’s Gotta Have It’Source:YouTube
20. ‘Harriet’Source:YouTube
21. ‘The Woman King’Source:YouTube
22. ‘Till’Source:YouTube
23. ‘Respect’Source:YouTube
24. ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’Source:YouTube
25. ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’Source:YouTube
-
Win a Girls Trip with Lore'l on The Fantastic Voyage
-
Prayers Up: Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Dementia, Primary Progressive Aphasia
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
2024 Urban One Honors: Best in Black Celebrity Fashion
-
These AT&T Outage Posts Will Make You Laugh, Unless Your Phone Is Still Off
-
Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
Register for The One Thousand Dollar Cash Grab Here