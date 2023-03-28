Photos From Majority-Black Mississippi Towns Destroyed By Tornado Will Leave You Heartbroken

A devastating, long-track tornado swept through western Mississippi on Friday, killing more than 25 people and leaving a wake of destruction in its path. Buildings were ripped from their frames, homes were completely wiped away and thousands of Mississippians were left without power or water.

According to reports, the tornado touched down in Rolling Fork, Miss., around 8 p.m. local time, completely destroying the town, which is 80% Black.

The “city is gone,” Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker told CNN over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service the “wedge tornado” traveled 59 miles with a width of three-quarters of a mile and lasted more than an hour.

After destroying Rolling Fork the tornado pushed northeast, destroying homes in the majority-Black towns of Silver City and Winona. It continued its rampage pushing into the small town of Black Hawk where it destroyed more homes, splintered trees and collapsed several buildings.

local resident, Chris Alford told NPR that some residents were found trapped in their homes and cars and that many of the community landmarks he once knew were gone.

“The area is just completely devastated,” he told NPR. “People are pulling together, but they need help.”

At least one person in Alabama was also killed in the storm.

On Saturday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency for all the counties impacted by the tornado.

“We will marshal every available resource on behalf of our neighbors in need. We’re here for the long haul,” tweeted the governor.

President Biden also called the storm “heartbreaking” and vowed the full support of the federal government to help aid recovery from the storm.

“The images from across Mississippi are heartbreaking. While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know that many of our fellow Americans are not only grieving for family and friends, they’ve lost their homes and businesses, said Biden in a statement. “To those impacted by these devastating storms, and to the first responders and emergency personnel working to help their fellow Americans: we will do everything we can to help. We will be there as long as it takes. We will work together to deliver the support you need to recover”

Below are some photos from the devastating aftermath of the Mississippi tornado. Let’s keep everyone involved in our thoughts and prayers during these trying times in what will be a long recovery for these small towns.

1. US declares emergency after tornado devastation in Mississippi

