THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Once the temperatures start to take a dive, it’s standard practice to switch up your skincare routine to products that prioritize moisturize and hydration. From facial creams to nourishing toners , the options are endless to keep your skin in tip-top shape. Most people make it a point to focus solely on their skin, but there is one area that is often overlooked; lip care.

Contrary to popular belief, our lips go through the same changes as the rest of our skin. Cold weather can easily dry out moisture from our lips just as sun exposure can lead to darkening, and in the worst case skin cancer. Hence why it’s of the utmost importance to lock down a lip care routine.

Luckily, lip care doesn’t require a lengthy routine like the rest of your face. By simply removing dead skin, providing round the clock moisture and protecting your pout from harmful UV rays, you’ll get the job done with ease.

For folks that are avid HelloBeautiful readers, you already know that we always make it a point to help you navigate the beauty game with ease. So, we’ve compiled five lip care essentials that’ll keep your pout supple, smooth, and baby-soft. Grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and get ready to browse our list of must-haves. Happy Shopping!

#PuckerUp: 5 Lip Care Staples That’ll Keep Your Pout Smooth and Kissable was originally published on hellobeautiful.com