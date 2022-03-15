Ralph Lauren’s New HBCU-Themed ‘SpelHouse’ Collection Gets Both Positive & Negative Feedback

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Ralph Lauren is one of the most prestigious companies in the world, providing a full lifestyle brand that both men and women have trusted for all of their high-end needs.

Polo, as the label is affectionally called by millions across the world, has now decided to pay homage to an equally prominent entity by launching a new clothing collaboration alongside sibling HBCUs Morehouse College and Spelman College.

The range of apparel includes style staples that would’ve been prevalent on both campuses from the 1920s to the 1950s, including knit sweaters with Morehouse and Spelman insignia, suits, argyle socks, dresses, fedoras, outwear and accessories amongst other items. Ralph Lauren himself released a statement via the press release to explain why this particular collab carries so much cultural significance, stating, “This collection expresses the spirited history, deep sense of community and legacy of timeless dressing at historically Black colleges and universities.” The executive chairman and chief creative officer of Ralph Lauren Corporation went on to add, “It’s so much more than a portrayal of a collegiate design sensibility. It’s about sharing a more complete and authentic portrait of American style and of the American dream — ensuring stories of Black life and experiences are embedded in the inspiration and aspiration of our brand.”

The Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusively for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges Collection comes complete with a full campaign attached, including breathtaking imagery shot by renowned Nigerian/Jamaican photographer Nadine Ijewere and a film component, titled A Portrait of the American Dream, shot at Morehouse’s Ray Charles Center for the Performing Arts that will premiere on March 28 on RalphLauren.com a day before the full collection launches online and in-store at select locations.

Although this all sounds amazing on paper, a few people took issue with the collaboration in general with claims that Polo is playing into favoritism commonly given to both Morehouse and Spelman, ignoring many of the other 107 HBCUs. Some also found problems with the clothing style itself, noting that preppy fashion was historically a form of “passing” for Black people when it came to the segregated era which Polo drew inspiration from for this collection.

Take a minute to check out what some people are saying about the Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusively for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges Collection below before heading out to cop it when the apparel drops on March 29:

