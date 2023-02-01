Samsung Unpacks New Galaxy S23 Ultra Smartphone With A Massive 200-Megapixel Camera

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

It’s time to unpack with Samsung and get our first official look at the company’s new lineup of Galaxy smartphones.

Like we always do around this time, Samsung is here to show off its new slate of phones that don’t fold. Wednesday, February 1, Samsung officially unveiled its new Galaxy S23, S23+, and S22 Ultra smartphones, confirming earlier leaks.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra effectively took the Galaxy Note’s place with its arrival last year, taking on the responsibility of housing the S-Pen and being the phone catered towered the person who needs a device that can transition between work and play.

With the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the design gets tweaks, but you’re getting much of the same with Samsung seemingly taking if ain’t broke, don’t fix it approach with its premium smartphone offering. Still, there are some improvements to marvel at when you use the device.

With the Galaxy S22 and S22+, you will notice some of the most changes in the phone’s design and other improvements in terms of software, performance, and improved camera system.

All three devices are models of sustainability and are made of more recycled materials than previous Galaxy smartphone models. The S23 line was made using aluminum, glass, and plastic from recycled fishing nets, water barrels, and plastic bottles.

So let’s get into the specs of each device below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra keeps things pretty much the same but boasts some improvements to its already stellar design. The device comes in a matte finish in four attractive colors, Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.

In keeping with the legacy of the Galaxy Ultra, the S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O QHD+ Edge Screen with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio plus 120Hz refresh rate capable of achieving 500ppi, 1,750nit to deliver that crisp, sharp, and beautiful display experience Samsung users come to expect from their Galaxy devices.

Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 improves drop protection and scratch resistance on the S23 Ultra’s glass.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra also features a newly shaped curvature on the device’s edge, allowing for a larger surface area than its predecessor.

It also features what Samsung calls “Intelligent Display” that automatically adjusts the display’s color tone and contrasts at three different to ensure either your mobile gaming or streaming experience is never impacted.

Samsung has its eye on the ever-growing mobile gaming industry and is ensuring its S23 devices are up to the task of handling gamers’ needs. Gaming and overall performance on the S23 Ultra also improve thanks to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

The new chip provides 40% faster graphics and 40% better AI performance with a BIG 5,000 mAh battery that will keep you away from a wall socket, promising all-day battery life. It also features 8 or 12GB of RAM paired with 256 GB and 1 TB of storage space.

The S23’s Updated Camera System

5G service is the standard, and support for WiFi6 will have you connected to the web, streaming, and gaming at the highest speeds.

The S23 Ultra separates itself from the S23 and S23+ by featuring a “200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor” that will allow users to do much more with their photos without losing image quality.

It also has a 12-megapixel ultrawide, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom, and 8K video capture at 30 FPS with wider-angle shots.

New object-based AI will carefully focus on human characteristics like eyes and hair in individual frames that Samsung claims will “carefully reflect a person’s dynamic characteristics.”

Nightography is better than ever, thanks to the S23 Ultra’s massive pixel sensor.

The selfie camera gets a big bump to 12 megapixels and now has a faster autofocus, 60FPS video recording, and is what Samsung says is its “first Super HDR selfie camera.”

The S Pen Returns

The Galaxy S23 & S23+

The addition of the S Pen to the phone made the S23 Ultra a smooth transition for Note users to the device. A partnership with Google brings live Samsung Notes to Google Meet.

The baseline S23 and midrange S23+ are not the powerhouse the S23 Ultra is but still boast significant improvements. Both models feature the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, like the Ultra making them well-equipped to handle mobile gaming and other functions.

The Galaxy S23+ and S23 have a 50-megapixel main sensor and 3x zoom and ultrawide lenses. The S23+ has a 6.6-inch display, while the S23 has a 6.1-inch display.

Like the Ultra, both models feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera allowing for fantastic selfies day or night.

Gone is the bump on the back, and now the S23 and S23+ both have the same camera system design as the S23 Ultra for a more streamlined design across the devices.

What’s The Price?

Both displays use Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and can handle 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rates like the Ultra model. The devices come in four color options, Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.

The baseline Galaxy Ultra S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage begins at $1,199.99. The S23+ starts at $999.99, and the S23 costs $799.99 and will be available beginning February 17.

Head to Samsung’s website for more information.

For more photos of the devices, hit the gallery below.

—

Photos: Samsung

