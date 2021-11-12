Silk Sonic Release New Project ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ & Two-Step Twitter Approves

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

SIlk Sonic shocked the world back in March with the release of their super-smooth single “Leave The Door Open” en route to the track going double platinum on the charts and still a fan favorite. On Friday (November 12), the dynamic duo ofandunveiled their joint projectand Two-Step Twitter highly approves.

Silk Sonic formed back in 2017 after the pair collaborated on music over the years and were bestowed with the band name Silk Sonic after the legendary Boosty Collins heard the album front to back. Now that An Evening With Silk Sonic is out there for the masses to take in, the nine-track affair may feel brief but the potent talents of Mars and .Paak is intact.

Bassist Thundercat added his talents to Silk Sonic’s project along with the aforementioned Collins. The talented producer and songwriter D’Mile also lent his touches to the project among several others.

On Twitter, the reactions to SIlk Sonic’s new drop are inspiring some of the old players angling to get that old thing back. Others are saying they feel transported to an earlier time in music where soul and groove ruled the day.

Check out the reactions below.

